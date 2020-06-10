California ophthalmologists call for rubber bullet ban

UC San Francisco ophthalmologists started a grassroots campaign calling for police departments to stop using rubber bullets, which can cause severe eye injuries including blindness and in some instances, death.

What you should know:

1. The opthamologists launched a virtual petition campaign June 2.

2. The petition has been signed by 379 ophthalmology faculty, residents and practitioners across the U.S. so far.

3. The campaign follows a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology June 4 that called for police departments to stop using rubber bullets on protesters and for clinicians, public health officials and the public at large to condemn the practice.

The campaign comes as protests continue across the country over police brutality toward black Americans, including the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis May 25.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.