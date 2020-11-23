Alabama developer building laser surgery eye center

Surgery Center Services of America designed a laser eye surgery center that's being developed in Birmingham, Ala., the Birmingham Business Journal reported Nov. 23.

Danny Lee, MD, will run his practice out of the center.

The center will include an unspecified number of operating and procedure rooms, sterilization areas, and preoperative and postoperative recovery and waiting areas.

Birmingham-based Doster Construction recently broke ground on the center. The center should be complete by the summer of 2021.

