Alabama eye practice celebrates 40 years

Dothan, Ala.-based Eye Center South is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, the Dothan Eagle reported.

Marnix Heersink, MD, and John Fortin, MD, formed the practice in 1980, and have been at its current location since 1982.

The group then opened the Medical Tower in 2017, also in Dothan. After the tower opened, the practice rebranded as Health Center South to reflect its expanded offerings.

Eye Center South physicians have performed more than 200,000 cataract surgeries over the years. Health Center South surgeons now perform an array of services including optometry, plastic surgery and dermatology procedures.

While Dr. Heersink could've retired years ago, he wants to continue practicing. He told the Dothan Eagle, "As long as I have the opportunity to be healthy, I don't want to hang it up."

Dr. Heersink recently began several charitable efforts. "At my stage in life, I'm dedicated and focused on giving," Dr. Heersink said to the publication. ". Our dream is to allow others to have a chance."

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.