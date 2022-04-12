5 updates for ophthalmology leaders

From a settlement to a data breach, here are five essential updates for ophthalmology leaders:

1. Ophthalmologist and founder of Betz Ophthalmology Associates of Lewisburg (Pa.) Louis Betz, MD, 81, died in a car accident April 7.

2. Rutland-based Central Vermont Eye Care suffered a data breach from a hacking incident.

3. A New York appeals court upheld a $1.2 million verdict against an eye surgeon after his patient went blind.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Eye Institute, the largest ophthalmology practice in Tennessee and surrounding states, is opening a new eye center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

5. Grand Blanc-based Retina Associates of Michigan settled allegations that it refused to allow a service animal beyond its patient waiting area.