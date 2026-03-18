The best ophthalmology ASCs: US News

California, Florida and Texas each had more than 20 facilities ranked on the “2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list published by U.S. News.

The publication evaluated more than 4,400 ASCs for treatment for procedures in four specialty areas, using three years of Medicare data to evaluate the facilities on how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. Read the full methodology here.

Procedures performed at ophthalmology-focused ASCs include cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplants, laser treatments for retinal disorders and corrective laser eye surgery.

The rankings, which were published March 17, include nearly 300 top-rated ASCs for ophthalmology.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the 293 best ASCs for ophthalmology in 2026:

Alabama

Birmingham Surgery Center

Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama (Huntsville)

Alaska

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute of Alaska (Anchorage)

Surgery Center of Wasilla

Arizona

American Vision Partners-Sun City

Arizona Ophthalmic Outpatient Surgery (Phoenix)

Buckeye Surgery Center

Catalina Surgery Center (Tucson)

Cochise Eye & Laser ASC (Sierra Vista)

Southwestern Eye Center-Casa Grande

Swagel Wootton Eye Institute Mesa

Arkansas

Advanced Cataract & Laser Center (Fort Smith)

Fair Park Surgery Center (Little Rock)

Mountain Home Surgery Center

Physicians Day Surgery Center-Pine Bluff

California

Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)

Advanced Surgery Center-San Jose

Alliance Surgery Partners (Los Angeles)

Courtyard Surgery Pavilion (Visalia)

DLV Vision ASC (Thousand Oaks)

Envision Surgery Center-Lancaster

Eye MD Laser & Surgery Center (Oakland)

Eye Surgery Center of Northern California (Roseville)

Eye Surgery Center of The Desert (Rancho Mirage)

Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco

Foothill Surgery Center (Arcadia)

Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara)

Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center (Eureka)

Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

Los Gatos Surgical Center

Lynn Eye Surgery Center (Thousand Oaks)

Magnolia Surgery Center-Westminster

Med-Laser Surgical Center (Montebello)

Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)

North Bay Eye Associates (Santa Rosa)

North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)

Northern California Surgery Center (Turlock)

Ophthalmology Medical Center (Mission Viejo)

Pacific Eye Institute Surgery Center (Upland)

Pacific Eye Surgery Center (Burbank)

Pomerado Outpatient Surgical Center (Escondido)

Premier Surgery Center-Concord

Riverlakes Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Riverside Surgery Center-Redding

San Leandro Surgery Center

Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers

Scripps Clinic Carmel Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

Skypark Surgery Center (Torrance)

Sonora Eye Surgery Center

Specialist Surgery Center of Del Mar (San Diego)

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

Surgery Center of California-Chula Vista

Sutter Amador Surgery Center (Jackson)

Vantage Eye Center (Salinas)

Westlake Eye Surgery Center (Westlake Village)

Zeiter Eye Surgical Center (Stockton)

Colorado

Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)

Denver Eye Surgery Center (Lakewood)

Madison Street Surgery Center (Denver)

Novamed Surgery Center of Colorado Springs

Premier Eye Surgery Center of Colorado (Lafayette)

Connecticut

Connecticut Eye Surgery Center South (Milford)

Delaware

Delaware Eye Surgery Center (Rehoboth Beach)

Lewes Surgery Center

Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)

Florida

Advanced Eye Surgery Center-Vero Beach

Aker Kasten Eye Center (Boca Raton)

Amelia Island Surgery Center (Fernandina Beach)

Baptist Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise

Columbia Eye and Specialty Surgery Center (Tampa)

Eye Associates of Manatee (Bradenton)

Filutowski Eye Institute-Daytona Beach

Florida Eye Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs)

Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center

Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center-Griffin Rd

Manatee Surgicare (Bradenton)

Montgomery Eye Center Ambulatory Surgery Center (Naples)

Naples Eye Surgery Center

North Palm Beach County Surgery Center (Palm Beach Gardens)

Ocala Eye Surgery Center

Ophthalmology Center of Brevard

Same Day Surgery Centers of Florida (Zephyrhills)

Sarasota Physicians Surgical Center

St Lukes Cataract & Laser Institute – Tarpon Springs

St. Lukes Surgical at The Villages

St. Marks Surgical Center (Fort Myers)

Surgery Center of Weston

The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach

Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)

Georgia

Cataract and Laser Surgery Center of South Georgia (Valdosta)

Dublin Eye Surgery Center

Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont Eye

Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia (Columbus)

Forsyth Eye Surgery Center (Cumming)

Georgia Cataract and Eye Specialty Center (Carrollton)

Georgia Retina Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Marietta Eye Clinic

Takle Eye Surgery Center (Locust Grove)

Thomasville Surgery Center

Vision Eye Surgery Center (Macon)

Hawaii

Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii (Honolulu)

Hawaii Vision Surgical Suites (Hilo)

Idaho

Eagle Eye Surgery and Laser Center (Meridian)

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Lewiston

Illinois

Dupage Eye Surgery Center (Wheaton)

Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)

River Forest Surgery Center

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St Charles)

Indiana

Advanced Surgery Center-Lafayette (Lafayette)

Ambulatory Surgery Center at Indiana Eye Clinic (Greenwood)

Grossnickle Eye Center (Warsaw)

Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana-1901 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Vision Surgical Center at Springhill (Jeffersonville)

Iowa

Spring Park Surgery Center (Davenport)

Kansas

Advanced Eye Surgery Center-Emporia

Associated Eye Surgical Center (Wichita)

Discover Vision Surgery & Laser Center (Leawood)

Novamed Eye Surgery Center of Overland Park

Topeka Surgery Center

Kentucky

Commonwealth Eye Clinic (Lexington)

Dupont Surgery Center (Louisville)

Paducah Ophthalmology ASC

Louisiana

Eye Care Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)

Lahaye Center for Advanced Eye Care (Opelousas)

Lake Area Surgicare (Lake Charles)

Regional Eye Surgery Center-Baton Rouge

River Park Ambulatory Surgical Center (Vidalia)

Maine

Maine Eye Center (Portland)

Maryland

Baltimore Washington Eye Center (Glen Burnie)

Carroll County Eye Surgery Center (Westminster)

Columbia Surgical Institute (Elkridge)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers Series-Howard County (Columbia)

Mid Atlantic Surgery Pavilion (Aberdeen)

Palisades Eye Surgery Center (Bethesda)

Shore Health System (Easton)

The Surgery Center-Prince Frederick

Massachusetts

Advanced Eye Surgery Center-North Dartmouth

Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Waltham)

Cape Cod ASC (Sandwich)

Cataract & Laser Center West (West Springfield )

Cataract and Laser Center of the North Shore (Andover)

East Bay Surgery Center (Swansea)

New England Eye Surgical Center (Weymouth)

SURGIsite North (Chelmsford)

Michigan

NOVI Surgery Center

St. Clair Shores MI Ophthalmology ASC (Saint Clair Shores)

Truvista Surgery Center-Birmingham (Troy)

Minnesota

Family Surgery Center (Willmar)

Mississippi

Coleman Cataract and Eye Laser Surgery Center (Greenwood)

Eyecare Surgery Center (Jackson)

Meridian Surgery Center

Oxford Surgery Center

Specialty Surgery & Laser Center (Corinth)

Missouri

Black River Ambulatory Surgery Center (Poplar Bluff)

Blue Ridge Surgical Center (Kansas City)

CMMP Surgical Center (Jefferson City)

Eye Surgery Center Northland (Kansas City)

Florissant Surgery Center

Mid-America Surgery Center (Chesterfield)

Murphy Watson Burr Surgery Center (Saint Joseph)

North Point Surgery Center-Kansas City

Regional Surgery Center (Joplin)

Montana

Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Billings

Nebraska

Hastings Laser & Eye Surgery Center

Omaha Eye & Laser Institute

Riverview Surgical Center (South Sioux City)

Southwest Lincoln Surgery Center

Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Omaha

Nevada

Physicians’ Surgery Center of Nevada (Carson City)

Shepherd Eye Surgicenter (Las Vegas)

Stonecreek Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Western Nevada Surgical Center (Carson City)

New Hampshire

Nashua Eye Surgery Center

New Jersey

Atlantic Surgery Center-Eatontown

Campus Eye Group ASC (Hamilton Square)

Cape Cataract Center (Cape May Court House)

Eye Surgery Princeton

Horizon Laser & Eye Surgery Center (Margate City)

Ramapo Valley Surgical Center (Ramsey)

Saint Mary’s Eye & Surgery Center-New Jersey (Palisades Park)

Surgery Center of Central New Jersey (North Brunswick)

Surgical Center of Burlington County (Willingboro)

Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)

New Mexico

Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center

New York

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York (New York City)

Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center (New York City)

Brooklyn Eye Surgery Center (New York City)

Cornerstone Surgery Center (Rochester)

Empire State Ambulatory Surgery Center (New York City)

Garden City Surgicenter

Gramercy Surgery Center-New York (New York City)

Port Jefferson Surgery Center

Station Surgical Specialty Center of Westchester (Harrison)

The New York Eye Surgical Center (Wilton)

North Carolina

Charlotte Surgery Center – Museum

Eye Surgery and Laser Clinic (Concord)

Morganton Eye Physicians, P.A.. (Shelby)

Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Huntersville

Western Carolina Surgery Center (Fletcher)

Wilmington Eye Surgery Center

North Dakota

Bismarck Surgical Associates

Northern Plains Surgery Center (Fargo)

Ohio

Center for Advanced Eye Surgery (Poland)

Chardon Surgery Center

Columbus Eye Surgery Center

G & G International (Painesville)

Insight Surgery & Laser Center (Zanesville)

Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center (Belpre)

Stahl Vision Eye Surgery Center (Beavercreek)

Tri-State Centers for Sight (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma

Central Oklahoma Ambulatory Surgical Center (Oklahoma City)

Eye Surgery Center of Tulsa

Heritage Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)

Physicians Surgical Center (Moore)

Texoma Regional Eye Institute (Durant)

Triad Surgery Center-6140 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa

Oregon

Columbia Gorge Surgery Center (The Dalles)

Eye Health Eastside Surgery Center (Portland)

Lane Surgery Center (Eugene)

Westside Surgery Center-Tigard

Pennsylvania

Hazleton Ambulatory Surgical Center

Laurel Laser & Surgery Center-Brookville

Main Line Surgery Center (Bala Cynwyd)

Montgomery Surgery Center-Lansdale

Northeastern Eye Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Scranton)

Southwestern PA Eye Surgery Center (Washington)

Surgery Center at Cranberry (Cranberry Township)

Surgical Specialty Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania (Forty Fort)

The Surgery Center of Central PA-Allenwood

Valley View Surgical Center (Lebanon)

Vision One Laser & Surgery Center (Exton)

Wills Surgery Center of The Northeast (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island

Candescent Eye Surgicenter (Warwick)

South Carolina

AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center (Anderson)

Bay Microsurgical Unit (Georgetown)

Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center (Aiken)

Columbia Eye Surgery Center

Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Jervey Eye Center-Greenville Stevens Street

Physicians Eye Surgery Center-Charleston

South Dakota

Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Cape Surgery Center (Dyersburg)

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic

Northridge Surgery Center (Madison)

Physicians Surgery Center-Jackson

Ridge Lake ASC (Memphis)

Surgery Center of Middle Tennessee (Columbia)

Tennessee Valley Eye Center (Knoxville)

The Eye Surgery Center of Oak Ridge

Van Dyck ASC (Paris)

Texas

Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter

Bailey Square Ambulatory Surgical Center (Austin)

Bay Area Surgicare Center (Webster)

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Dallas (Dallas)

Caplan Surgery Center (Houston)

CHRISTUS Surgery Center-Kerrville

Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)

Golden Triangle Surgery Center (Beaumont)

HEA Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston)

Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center North Central (San Antonio)

Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio

Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio)

Palestine Laser & Surgery Center

Raider Surgical Center (McAllen)

Surgery Center 121 (Plano)

Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center (Austin)

Texarkana Surgery Center (Texarkana)

Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas

Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

The Center for Sight (Lufkin)

Victoria Surgery Center (Victoria)

Utah

Cedar Surgical Associates (Cedar City)

Eye Surg of Utah (Draper)

Virginia

Bon Secours Surgery Center at Harbour View (Suffolk)

Center for Visual Surgical Excellence (Chesapeake)

CVP Surgery Center-Norfolk

D.B.A. Eye Surgery Center (Forest)

Northern Virginia Eye Surgery Center (Fairfax)

Virginia Eye Institute (Richmond)

Washington

Cascade Laser & Surgery Center (Puyallup)

Evergreen Eye Center-Federal Way (Federal Way)

Evergreen Eye Center-Tacoma

Eye Associates Northwest Surgery Center (Seattle)

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Bellevue

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Silverdale

The Columbia River Eye Surgery Center (Richland)

West Virginia

Surgical Eye Center of Morgantown

Wisconsin

Novamed Surgery Center of Madison

Wisconsin Laser and Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

Wyoming