The best ophthalmology ASCs: US News

California, Florida and Texas each had more than 20 facilities ranked on the “2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list published by U.S. News.
The publication evaluated more than 4,400 ASCs for treatment for procedures in four specialty areas, using three years of Medicare data to evaluate the facilities on how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. Read the full methodology here.
Procedures performed at ophthalmology-focused ASCs include cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplants, laser treatments for retinal disorders and corrective laser eye surgery.
The rankings, which were published March 17, include nearly 300 top-rated ASCs for ophthalmology.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the 293 best ASCs for ophthalmology in 2026:
Alabama
- Birmingham Surgery Center
- Eye Surgery Center of North Alabama (Huntsville)
Alaska
- Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute of Alaska (Anchorage)
- Surgery Center of Wasilla
Arizona
- American Vision Partners-Sun City
- Arizona Ophthalmic Outpatient Surgery (Phoenix)
- Buckeye Surgery Center
- Catalina Surgery Center (Tucson)
- Cochise Eye & Laser ASC (Sierra Vista)
- Southwestern Eye Center-Casa Grande
- Swagel Wootton Eye Institute Mesa
Arkansas
- Advanced Cataract & Laser Center (Fort Smith)
- Fair Park Surgery Center (Little Rock)
- Mountain Home Surgery Center
- Physicians Day Surgery Center-Pine Bluff
California
- Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)
- Advanced Surgery Center-San Jose
- Alliance Surgery Partners (Los Angeles)
- Courtyard Surgery Pavilion (Visalia)
- DLV Vision ASC (Thousand Oaks)
- Envision Surgery Center-Lancaster
- Eye MD Laser & Surgery Center (Oakland)
- Eye Surgery Center of Northern California (Roseville)
- Eye Surgery Center of The Desert (Rancho Mirage)
- Eye Surgical Center of San Francisco
- Foothill Surgery Center (Arcadia)
- Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara)
- Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center (Eureka)
- Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)
- Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
- Los Gatos Surgical Center
- Lynn Eye Surgery Center (Thousand Oaks)
- Magnolia Surgery Center-Westminster
- Med-Laser Surgical Center (Montebello)
- Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)
- North Bay Eye Associates (Santa Rosa)
- North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)
- Northern California Surgery Center (Turlock)
- Ophthalmology Medical Center (Mission Viejo)
- Pacific Eye Institute Surgery Center (Upland)
- Pacific Eye Surgery Center (Burbank)
- Pomerado Outpatient Surgical Center (Escondido)
- Premier Surgery Center-Concord
- Riverlakes Surgery Center (Bakersfield)
- Riverside Surgery Center-Redding
- San Leandro Surgery Center
- Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Scripps Clinic Carmel Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Skypark Surgery Center (Torrance)
- Sonora Eye Surgery Center
- Specialist Surgery Center of Del Mar (San Diego)
- Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia
- Surgery Center of California-Chula Vista
- Sutter Amador Surgery Center (Jackson)
- Vantage Eye Center (Salinas)
- Westlake Eye Surgery Center (Westlake Village)
- Zeiter Eye Surgical Center (Stockton)
Colorado
- Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)
- Denver Eye Surgery Center (Lakewood)
- Madison Street Surgery Center (Denver)
- Novamed Surgery Center of Colorado Springs
- Premier Eye Surgery Center of Colorado (Lafayette)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Eye Surgery Center South (Milford)
Delaware
- Delaware Eye Surgery Center (Rehoboth Beach)
- Lewes Surgery Center
- Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)
Florida
- Advanced Eye Surgery Center-Vero Beach
- Aker Kasten Eye Center (Boca Raton)
- Amelia Island Surgery Center (Fernandina Beach)
- Baptist Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise
- Columbia Eye and Specialty Surgery Center (Tampa)
- Eye Associates of Manatee (Bradenton)
- Filutowski Eye Institute-Daytona Beach
- Florida Eye Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs)
- Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center
- Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center-Griffin Rd
- Manatee Surgicare (Bradenton)
- Montgomery Eye Center Ambulatory Surgery Center (Naples)
- Naples Eye Surgery Center
- North Palm Beach County Surgery Center (Palm Beach Gardens)
- Ocala Eye Surgery Center
- Ophthalmology Center of Brevard
- Same Day Surgery Centers of Florida (Zephyrhills)
- Sarasota Physicians Surgical Center
- St Lukes Cataract & Laser Institute – Tarpon Springs
- St. Lukes Surgical at The Villages
- St. Marks Surgical Center (Fort Myers)
- Surgery Center of Weston
- The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach
- Treasure Coast ASC (Stuart)
Georgia
- Cataract and Laser Surgery Center of South Georgia (Valdosta)
- Dublin Eye Surgery Center
- Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont Eye
- Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia (Columbus)
- Forsyth Eye Surgery Center (Cumming)
- Georgia Cataract and Eye Specialty Center (Carrollton)
- Georgia Retina Surgery Center (Atlanta)
- Marietta Eye Clinic
- Takle Eye Surgery Center (Locust Grove)
- Thomasville Surgery Center
- Vision Eye Surgery Center (Macon)
Hawaii
- Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii (Honolulu)
- Hawaii Vision Surgical Suites (Hilo)
Idaho
- Eagle Eye Surgery and Laser Center (Meridian)
- Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Lewiston
Illinois
- Dupage Eye Surgery Center (Wheaton)
- Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines)
- River Forest Surgery Center
- Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St Charles)
Indiana
- Advanced Surgery Center-Lafayette (Lafayette)
- Ambulatory Surgery Center at Indiana Eye Clinic (Greenwood)
- Grossnickle Eye Center (Warsaw)
- Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana-1901 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis
- Vision Surgical Center at Springhill (Jeffersonville)
Iowa
- Spring Park Surgery Center (Davenport)
Kansas
- Advanced Eye Surgery Center-Emporia
- Associated Eye Surgical Center (Wichita)
- Discover Vision Surgery & Laser Center (Leawood)
- Novamed Eye Surgery Center of Overland Park
- Topeka Surgery Center
Kentucky
- Commonwealth Eye Clinic (Lexington)
- Dupont Surgery Center (Louisville)
- Paducah Ophthalmology ASC
Louisiana
- Eye Care Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)
- Lahaye Center for Advanced Eye Care (Opelousas)
- Lake Area Surgicare (Lake Charles)
- Regional Eye Surgery Center-Baton Rouge
- River Park Ambulatory Surgical Center (Vidalia)
Maine
- Maine Eye Center (Portland)
Maryland
- Baltimore Washington Eye Center (Glen Burnie)
- Carroll County Eye Surgery Center (Westminster)
- Columbia Surgical Institute (Elkridge)
- Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers Series-Howard County (Columbia)
- Mid Atlantic Surgery Pavilion (Aberdeen)
- Palisades Eye Surgery Center (Bethesda)
- Shore Health System (Easton)
- The Surgery Center-Prince Frederick
Massachusetts
- Advanced Eye Surgery Center-North Dartmouth
- Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Waltham)
- Cape Cod ASC (Sandwich)
- Cataract & Laser Center West (West Springfield )
- Cataract and Laser Center of the North Shore (Andover)
- East Bay Surgery Center (Swansea)
- New England Eye Surgical Center (Weymouth)
- SURGIsite North (Chelmsford)
Michigan
- NOVI Surgery Center
- St. Clair Shores MI Ophthalmology ASC (Saint Clair Shores)
- Truvista Surgery Center-Birmingham (Troy)
Minnesota
- Family Surgery Center (Willmar)
Mississippi
- Coleman Cataract and Eye Laser Surgery Center (Greenwood)
- Eyecare Surgery Center (Jackson)
- Meridian Surgery Center
- Oxford Surgery Center
- Specialty Surgery & Laser Center (Corinth)
Missouri
- Black River Ambulatory Surgery Center (Poplar Bluff)
- Blue Ridge Surgical Center (Kansas City)
- CMMP Surgical Center (Jefferson City)
- Eye Surgery Center Northland (Kansas City)
- Florissant Surgery Center
- Mid-America Surgery Center (Chesterfield)
- Murphy Watson Burr Surgery Center (Saint Joseph)
- North Point Surgery Center-Kansas City
- Regional Surgery Center (Joplin)
Montana
- Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Billings
Nebraska
- Hastings Laser & Eye Surgery Center
- Omaha Eye & Laser Institute
- Riverview Surgical Center (South Sioux City)
- Southwest Lincoln Surgery Center
- Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Omaha
Nevada
- Physicians’ Surgery Center of Nevada (Carson City)
- Shepherd Eye Surgicenter (Las Vegas)
- Stonecreek Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
- Western Nevada Surgical Center (Carson City)
New Hampshire
- Nashua Eye Surgery Center
New Jersey
- Atlantic Surgery Center-Eatontown
- Campus Eye Group ASC (Hamilton Square)
- Cape Cataract Center (Cape May Court House)
- Eye Surgery Princeton
- Horizon Laser & Eye Surgery Center (Margate City)
- Ramapo Valley Surgical Center (Ramsey)
- Saint Mary’s Eye & Surgery Center-New Jersey (Palisades Park)
- Surgery Center of Central New Jersey (North Brunswick)
- Surgical Center of Burlington County (Willingboro)
- Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)
New Mexico
- Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center
New York
- Ambulatory Surgery Center of Greater New York (New York City)
- Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center (New York City)
- Brooklyn Eye Surgery Center (New York City)
- Cornerstone Surgery Center (Rochester)
- Empire State Ambulatory Surgery Center (New York City)
- Garden City Surgicenter
- Gramercy Surgery Center-New York (New York City)
- Port Jefferson Surgery Center
- Station Surgical Specialty Center of Westchester (Harrison)
- The New York Eye Surgical Center (Wilton)
North Carolina
- Charlotte Surgery Center – Museum
- Eye Surgery and Laser Clinic (Concord)
- Morganton Eye Physicians, P.A.. (Shelby)
- Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Huntersville
- Western Carolina Surgery Center (Fletcher)
- Wilmington Eye Surgery Center
North Dakota
- Bismarck Surgical Associates
- Northern Plains Surgery Center (Fargo)
Ohio
- Center for Advanced Eye Surgery (Poland)
- Chardon Surgery Center
- Columbus Eye Surgery Center
- G & G International (Painesville)
- Insight Surgery & Laser Center (Zanesville)
- Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center (Belpre)
- Stahl Vision Eye Surgery Center (Beavercreek)
- Tri-State Centers for Sight (Cincinnati)
Oklahoma
- Central Oklahoma Ambulatory Surgical Center (Oklahoma City)
- Eye Surgery Center of Tulsa
- Heritage Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)
- Physicians Surgical Center (Moore)
- Texoma Regional Eye Institute (Durant)
- Triad Surgery Center-6140 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa
Oregon
- Columbia Gorge Surgery Center (The Dalles)
- Eye Health Eastside Surgery Center (Portland)
- Lane Surgery Center (Eugene)
- Westside Surgery Center-Tigard
Pennsylvania
- Hazleton Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Laurel Laser & Surgery Center-Brookville
- Main Line Surgery Center (Bala Cynwyd)
- Montgomery Surgery Center-Lansdale
- Northeastern Eye Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Scranton)
- Southwestern PA Eye Surgery Center (Washington)
- Surgery Center at Cranberry (Cranberry Township)
- Surgical Specialty Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania (Forty Fort)
- The Surgery Center of Central PA-Allenwood
- Valley View Surgical Center (Lebanon)
- Vision One Laser & Surgery Center (Exton)
- Wills Surgery Center of The Northeast (Philadelphia)
Rhode Island
- Candescent Eye Surgicenter (Warwick)
South Carolina
- AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center (Anderson)
- Bay Microsurgical Unit (Georgetown)
- Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center (Aiken)
- Columbia Eye Surgery Center
- Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
- Jervey Eye Center-Greenville Stevens Street
- Physicians Eye Surgery Center-Charleston
South Dakota
- Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center-Sioux Falls
Tennessee
- Cape Surgery Center (Dyersburg)
- Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
- Northridge Surgery Center (Madison)
- Physicians Surgery Center-Jackson
- Ridge Lake ASC (Memphis)
- Surgery Center of Middle Tennessee (Columbia)
- Tennessee Valley Eye Center (Knoxville)
- The Eye Surgery Center of Oak Ridge
- Van Dyck ASC (Paris)
Texas
- Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter
- Bailey Square Ambulatory Surgical Center (Austin)
- Bay Area Surgicare Center (Webster)
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Dallas (Dallas)
- Caplan Surgery Center (Houston)
- CHRISTUS Surgery Center-Kerrville
- Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
- Golden Triangle Surgery Center (Beaumont)
- HEA Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston)
- Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble
- Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center North Central (San Antonio)
- Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio
- Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio)
- Palestine Laser & Surgery Center
- Raider Surgical Center (McAllen)
- Surgery Center 121 (Plano)
- Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center (Austin)
- Texarkana Surgery Center (Texarkana)
- Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
- Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
- The Center for Sight (Lufkin)
- Victoria Surgery Center (Victoria)
Utah
- Cedar Surgical Associates (Cedar City)
- Eye Surg of Utah (Draper)
Virginia
- Bon Secours Surgery Center at Harbour View (Suffolk)
- Center for Visual Surgical Excellence (Chesapeake)
- CVP Surgery Center-Norfolk
- D.B.A. Eye Surgery Center (Forest)
- Northern Virginia Eye Surgery Center (Fairfax)
- Virginia Eye Institute (Richmond)
Washington
- Cascade Laser & Surgery Center (Puyallup)
- Evergreen Eye Center-Federal Way (Federal Way)
- Evergreen Eye Center-Tacoma
- Eye Associates Northwest Surgery Center (Seattle)
- Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Bellevue
- Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Silverdale
- The Columbia River Eye Surgery Center (Richland)
West Virginia
- Surgical Eye Center of Morgantown
Wisconsin
- Novamed Surgery Center of Madison
- Wisconsin Laser and Surgery Center (Milwaukee)
Wyoming
- Sheridan Surgical Center
- Western Ambulatory Surgery (Casper)