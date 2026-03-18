EyeSouth Partners adds Pennsylvania affiliate

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has affiliated with an ophthalmology practice in Erie, Pa.

The MSO partnered with Laser Eye Surgery of Erie, which is led by Robert Haverly, MD, according to a March 17 news release from EyeSouth Partners.

The practice provides eye care, including LASIK/PRK, cataract surgery with premium lens options and comprehensive medical eye services for conditions such as glaucoma, retinal disease and corneal disorders.

With the addition, EyeSouth Partners now has five affiliations in Pennsylvania and 68 across the U.S., the release said.