ReFocus Eye Health partners with 4 ASCs, 7 practices

Stamford, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health has affiliated with a network of ophthalmology practices and ASCs.

The MSO added seven new partner practices and four ASCs located across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York, according to a March 17 news release from ReFocus Eye Health.

The practices joining ReFocus are Corneal Associates of New Jersey, Erie Retinal Surgery, Eye Care Northwest, Kremer Eye Center, Ludwick Eye Center, OMNI Eye Specialists and Phillips Eye Specialists.

ReFocus supports more than 230 affiliated physicians across over 100 locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the release said.