5 of 2022's most expensive new eye centers

The first half of the year has been fruitful for eye centers across the U.S.

Here is a recap of five big-ticket eye centers announced in 2022:

1. Buffalo-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with a $9.6 million expansion project, expected to open Jan. 1, 2023.

2. University of Texas Health San Antonio started construction on a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building, which will offer services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, rehabilitation and physical therapy. It is slated for completion by February 2024.

3. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger cut the ribbon on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston, Pa., Aug. 2. The 124,000-square-foot Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint offers services including endoscopies, urology, same-day surgery and eye care.

4. Cleveland Clinic began construction May 5 on its $177 million renovation to its Cole Eye Institute campus, which includes building a new 150,000-square-foot eye institute.

5. UC San Diego Health is expanding its Shiley Eye Institute funded by a $10 million gift from philanthropist Darlene Shiley.