5 highest-paid ophthalmologists in Austin

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in Austin, Texas, earns $671,100 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $312,120 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here is what the five highest-paid ophthalmologists in Austin, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.
1. $671,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting
2. $640,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting
3. $639,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting
4. $633,600 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting
5. $629,700 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting