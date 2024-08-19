5 highest-paid ophthalmologists in Austin

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in Austin, Texas, earns $671,100 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $312,120 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid ophthalmologists in Austin, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $671,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

2. $640,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting

3. $639,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting

4. $633,600 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

5. $629,700 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting