3 things to know about ophthalmologist salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Ophthalmologists generate over $1 million for hospitals, on average according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins.

1. Ophthalmologists were one of the top paid specialists, according to the 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey from Merritt Hawkins, earning $300,000 on average.

2. Ophthalmologists were one of the top revenue generating specialties for hospitals, generating $1,440,217 on average, up from $1,035,577 in 2016.

3. Physicians in general generate on average $2,378,727 for hospitals, or 128.7 percent more than ophthalmologists alone.

