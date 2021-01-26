10 high-paying cities for private practice ophthalmologists

Private practice ophthalmologists are paid the most in Minneapolis, according to Medscape's online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.

Medscape surveyed more than 100,000 physicians to learn more about average annual salary. Below are 10 cities with the highest average annual salaries for self-employed ophthalmologists.

1. Minneapolis: $427,197

2. Fort Myers, Fla.: $425,214

3. Las Vegas: $418,606

4. Omaha: $418,413

5. Kansas City, Kan.: $418,406

6. Greenville, N.C.: $416,967

7. Grand Rapids, Mich.: $415,362

8. Orlando, Fla.: $415,261

9. Albany, N.Y.: $414,695

10. Knoxville, Tenn.: $414,667

