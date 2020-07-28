Wisconsin hospital cuts ribbon on location with surgery center

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened a new hospital with a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis., July 27, local NPR affiliate WXPR reports.

The hospital includes a surgery center, birthing center, 24-hour emergency services, an imaging center and a laboratory, among other services.

Marshfield Clinic built the new hospital adjacent to a clinic and an ASC.

The health system initially delayed the Minocqua location's opening in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

