Wisconsin system delays opening of hospital with surgery center

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System delayed the opening of its new facility in Minocqua, Wis., due to delays in the regulatory review process and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local NPR affiliate WXPR reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system canceled its April 20 grand opening event.

2. The facility will have a surgery center, a 24-hour emergency department, physical and occupational therapy services, 14 patient rooms, a birthing center, a pharmacy, and imaging and laboratory services when it opens.

3. The facility will also condense some services from Woodruff, Wis.-based Ascension Howard Young Medical Center.

