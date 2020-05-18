Wisconsin clinic readies to open hospital with surgery center — 3 insights

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital in Minocqua, Wis., in July after delaying the opening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local radio station WSAU reports.

What you should know:

1. Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua will feature a surgery center, an emergency department, physical therapy services, 14 patient rooms and a birthing center, among other features.

2. The hospital was supposed to open in April, but health system administrators delayed the opening, anticipating a surge of COVID-19 patients. The system could also not get final regulatory review approval because the state was shut down due to COVID-19.

3. COVID-19 didn't affect the Minocqua community as was previously projected, so the health system feels it has ample resources to open the hospital.

