Wisconsin board delays acting on health system's appeal over OrthoIllinois ASC

The Beloit, Wis., Board of Appeals delayed making a decision on Beloit Health System's appeal against Rockford-based OrthoIllinois' proposed ASC, the Beloit Daily News reported Jan. 10.

The board met Feb. 8 and voted to hold a meeting March 9 where it will review the appeal. The board anticipates a longer-than-normal meeting when it meets to review the appeal.

OrthoIllinois aims to develop a 25,605-square-foot ASC that would facilitate up to 30 surgeries per week. The facility would have four operating rooms, 12 recovery rooms and the ability to keep patients overnight.

The Beloit Plan Commission denied OrthoIllinois' conditional use permit request on Nov. 18. OrthoIllinois resubmitted plans for the ASC on Dec. 9.

