UVA Health acquires ASC

University of Virginia Health in Charlottesville finalized an agreement to acquire an ASC, according to an April 16 release.

UVA Health will take over the 17,000-square-foot Monticello Community Surgery Center that was previously independently owned and operated.

The center features four operating suites and one procedure room.

UVA Health aims to reduce surgical wait times and free up capacity at UVA Medical Center's main operating rooms by shifting routine outpatient procedures to the center, the release said.

