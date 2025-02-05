Updates on Midwestern ASCs in 30 days

Here are six updates on ASCs in the Midwest, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 7:

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Olmsted Medical Center will open its first ASC in the region, with providers expected to start seeing patients in June.

2. Ground was broken on a new medical office building and surgery center in Jeffersonville, Ind.

3. The construction of Munson Healthcare's ASC in Cadillac, Mich., resumed following a work stop order.

4. Construction of Jamestown, Wis.-based Upper Mississippi Surgery Center was completed.

5. Real estate development company Hammes completed the Surgery Center of Lee's Summit (Mo.) on behalf of Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and 16 physician partners.

6. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.