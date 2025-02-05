Olmsted Medical Center to open Minnesota ASC

Rochester, Minn.-based Olmsted Medical Center will open its first ASC in the region, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Post Bulletin.

Providers at the facility are anticipated to start seeing patients in June. The ASC, which will open alongside a new clinic, will be part of Olmsted's biggest development outside of Rochester.

While family medicine will make up the majority of visits, patients will also be able to see providers in dermatology, gynecology, cardiology, podiatry and orthopedics. Ophthalmology will be added in the future.

The ASC will feature two operating rooms and offer endoscopy services, pain management, podiatry and orthopedics.

OMC has already hired some of the physicians and advanced practice providers to staff the clinic, while job postings for nurses and other roles will go up this spring.

The system will bring on 30 to 40 employees for the Owatonna facilities and invest around $13 million into the expansion.