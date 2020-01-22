UNC Health Care opens campus with orthopedic ASC partner

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care's new medical campus — UNC Health Care Panther Creek — opened Jan. 21 in Cary, N.C.

UNC Health partnered with Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic to open an ASC in the 100,000-square-foot building.

The building will also feature a diagnostic imaging center, a variety of specialty practices, pharmacy and laboratory services, and an urgent care clinic.

