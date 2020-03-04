UMC New Orleans opening surgery center, recruiting for several positions

University Medical Center New Orleans is building an outpatient surgery center, the organization said in a March 3 post.

Three details:

1. The UMC Center for Outpatient Surgery will expand the hospital's surgical and endoscopic capabilities.

2. It is slated to open in spring 2020.

3. University Medical Center New Orleans is hiring registered nurses, surgical technicians, certified registered nurse anesthetists and X-ray technicians to work at the surgery center.

