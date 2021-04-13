U of Florida breaks ground on surgery center expansion

Gainesville-based University of Florida Health broke ground on a 23-hour unit expansion at its surgery center, the UF Health Surgical Center.

The 7,920-square-foot overnight stay unit will include 10 private postoperative rooms, a nurses' station and a staff lounge. The project is expected to be completed in November.

The expansion also includes a parking lot addition, which is slated for completion in August.

UF Health opened the $24 million surgery center last year, which offers ENT and ophthalmology services and orthopedic surgery.

