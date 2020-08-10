U of Florida Health's $24M surgical center consolidates specialty services

Gainesville-based University of Florida Health opened a $24 million surgical center earlier this year, according to the Gainesville Sun.

UF Health Surgical Center at The Oaks offers ophthalmology, ENT and audiology services, as well as on-site radiology.

It includes five operating rooms and 19 preoperative and post-anesthesia care units, consolidating procedures offered by UF Health's ophthalmology and otolaryngology practices.

Years of planning went into the project, which was meant to accommodate growing demand for UF Health's ophthalmology and ENT services.

