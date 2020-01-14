New Hampshire hospital expands outpatient campus — 4 insights

Dover, N.H.-based Wentworth-Douglas Hospital will open another building on its campus at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth, N.H., EDGE Radio reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital is opening a multispecialty facility.

2. The space will offer breast health, cardiology, imaging, orthopedics, sports medicine, primary care and women's health services.

3. The hospital plans to roll out the services in phases. Some will open Jan. 20, with others opening a week later.

4. The building shares the campus with a surgery center, to which Wentworth-Douglas physicians can refer patients..

