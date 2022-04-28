Texas ASCs: 5 developments

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Texas is a hot spot for ASC development. Here are five ASC moves in the state from the last month:

1. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload the burden on its main hospital. 

2. JLL Income Property Trust acquired the Sugar Land Medical Plaza with an ASC for $18.4 million. 

3. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen. 

4. Greenville-based Hunt Regional Medical Center is expanding its surgery center as part of a larger project.

5. Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast