Texas ASCs: 5 developments

Texas is a hot spot for ASC development. Here are five ASC moves in the state from the last month:

1. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload the burden on its main hospital.

2. JLL Income Property Trust acquired the Sugar Land Medical Plaza with an ASC for $18.4 million.

3. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen.

4. Greenville-based Hunt Regional Medical Center is expanding its surgery center as part of a larger project.

5. Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.