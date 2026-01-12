Hospital, health system layoffs in 2025: A state-by-state breakdown

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of all of the hospital and health system layoffs that took place in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

Alabama

1. Greenville-based Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama shared plans to end inpatient services and lay off about 90 employees as it pursues rural emergency hospital status. The hospital filed its application with the state Nov. 13.

Arkansas

2. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital laid off 40 staff positions or about 4% of its workforce in September. Jacob Robinson, Arkansas Heart Hospital’s chief strategy and operations officer, attributed the layoffs to increased operating costs and decreased reimbursement rates.

California

3. Oakland-based Alameda Health System shared plans to layoff 296 employees as a result of H.R. 1-related funding cuts. Affected employees included administrative, clinical, management and support roles.

4. The Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and its health system, Keck Medicine of USC, laid off employees, according to WARN notices filed Aug. 4. Keck Medicine of USC will lay off 78 workers, the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center will lay off 10 and the system’s healthcare center will lay off one employee, according to the notices.

5. Stanford Medicine’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., is laying off 87 workers — about 1% of the 361-bed hospital’s workforce.

6. Willows.-based Glenn Medical Center filed an Aug. 22 WARN notice for 225 employees after the hospital shared plans to close following CMS’ decision to revoke its critical access hospital designation on Oct. 21. Jennifer Still, GMC hospital administrator, told Becker’s that the 225 layoffs include 150 full- and part-time employees and 75 per diem staff.

7. Adventist Health’s back-office services restructuring of 750 employees will affected around 300 corporate roles at its Roseville headquarters.

8. Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente cut 64 jobs, mainly in business and IT roles in April. The system also planned to cut 52 positions tied to its Educational Theatre initiative across multiple cities, effective March 22. Kaiser is shifting to community partnerships for program delivery.

9. Kaiser Permanente also planned to lay off 42 nurses at two outpatient clinics in San Rafael and Petaluma, Calif., in July.

10. San Francisco-based UCSF Health laid off around 200 positions amid “”erious financial challenges.” About one-fourth of the employees are part time and the rest are full-time staff in management roles.

11. Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings will laid off 125 employees at its Orange.-based Prospect Medical Group location. The layoffs are due to Prospect selling its assets at the facility, according to a June 20 WARN notice obtained by Becker’s. 5

12. UC San Diego Health laid off around 230 patient care, managerial and administrative roles — less than 2% of its 14,000-person workforce.

13. Fresno-based Community Health System eliminated 285 clinical nursing supervisor positions as part of a broader restructuring that leaders say is necessary to meet shifting patient care and staffing needs.

14. Fountain Valley-based MemorialCare shared plans to lay off 115 positions May 2 as part of operational and workflow changes across its Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Long Beach-based Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Colorado

15. On June 26, La Junta, Colo.-based Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center laid off 5% of its employees to help stabilize its finances. The hospital cited inflationary pressures, declining reimbursement rates and rising operational costs for its decision.

Connecticut

16. CVS Health will laid off 55 employees who report to Aetna’s headquarters in Hartford, Conn., due to the closure of the payer’s CareFree insurance plan. The majority of the affected employees work remotely outside of Connecticut.

Florida

17. Orlando Health cut 940 jobs due to the April 22 closure of Rockledge Hospital and four outpatient departments. Roles affected include executive and nursing leadership.

18. Jacksonville (Fla.) Orthopaedic Institute laid off over 300 workers, including practitioners.

Georgia

19. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare laid off some financial services and revenue cycle positions in an “effort to streamline operations and realign our structure with future strategic plans,” a spokesperson told Becker’s on Aug. 13. The spokesperson did not specify the number of layoffs but said the reduction affects less than 1% of the system’s overall workforce based in the Atlanta area.

20. Augusta-based MaineGeneral Health revised its layoff plans after announcing in March 2025 it planned to eliminate about 100 full-time equivalent roles in mid-April.

Hawaii

21. The Queen’s Health Systems in Honolulu shared plans to lay off about 100 employees, or 1% of its workforce.

Illinois

22. Kindred Hospitals cut over 150 jobs as it consolidates four Chicago-area facilities into two. Thirty employees accepted transfers.

23. Peoria-based OSF HealthCare planned to consolidate two of its hospitals in east central Illinois — Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville — into a single hospital operating across two campuses.

24. Endeavor Health planned to end inpatient psychiatric services at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, affecting 100 behavioral health staff. A state board blocked the plan March 19, and it’s unclear if an appeal will follow.

Kentucky

25. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health shared plans to lay off 1% of its workforce — about 150 employees.

26. Louisville-based Kindred Hospitals cut 143 jobs and planned close Kindred Hospital Bay Area-Tampa to consolidate operations into two other Florida locations.

Maine

27. Brewer-based Northern Light Health shared plans to close its Waterville (Maine) walk-in clinic affecting about 30 workers. The health system said it is working with them to determine next steps. Earlier in the year, the health system reduced its workforce by 308 positions, or 3%, as it faces financial challenges and undergoes an operational restructuring. About 100 employees were laid off Sept. 3, and the remaining reductions are from open positions that will not be backfilled.

28. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare planned to lay off up to 100 workers amid ongoing financial challenges.

Massachusetts

29. Somerville-based Mass General Brigham planned to lay off around 1,500 employees amid a $250M budget gap, focusing on management and administrative roles.

30. Baystate Health cut 98 corporate roles as part of a $225M transformation initiative.

31. The state will closed Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, affecting 225+ employees. Programs will move to Western Massachusetts Hospital.

Michigan

32. Corewell Health, a 21-hospital health system based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, made job cuts affecting non-patient-facing, administrative roles.

Minnesota

33. Allina Health planned to close four clinics — three suburban Minneapolis medical clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood and Oakdale, plus one on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, affecting no more than 150 employees.

34. St. Cloud-based CentraCare laid off 535 employees across the health system in response to “significant external pressures” including rising costs and reimbursements rates “that no longer cover the true cost of care,” a spokesperson for the health system said in a statement shared with Becker’s.

Missouri

35. Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital in St. Louis cut jobs in February amid financial challenges. The hospital surrendered its license March 17.

New York

36. New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health eliminated a limited number of positions across the organization. A spokesperson declined to share the number of affected positions but said it is “well under 1%” of Northwell’s workforce.

37. Rochester Regional Health shared plans to eliminate some non-patient-facing roles. The health system did not specify the number of affected positions.

38. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City planned to cut less than 2% of its workforce as part of cost reduction efforts.

39. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health shared plans to lay off 32 employees as it closes its Millard Fillmore Surgery Center in Williamsville, N.Y. Kaleida Health said it is working with affected staff to help them find other employment opportunities.

40. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian planned to lay off 2% of its employees, or 1,000 people.

41. Columbia University is also laid off 180 researchers whose work was funded by now-terminated federal grants. The university attributed the layoffs to increasing budget constraints and uncertainty regarding future research funding levels.

42. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health announced a restructuring plan June 17 that includes workforce reductions, outpatient service closures and leadership changes. The restructuring will affect 42 employees — less than 1% of Garnet Health’s workforce — and involves discontinuing two outpatient services that have experienced consistent underutilization:

Outpatient pulmonary rehabilitation at Garnet Health Medical Center

Outpatient diabetes services at both Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center–Catskills

North Carolina

43. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University planned to lay off 599 employees who had accepted a voluntary separation agreement proffered earlier this year. The layoffs include some roles within Duke University School of Medicine.

Pennsylvania

44. Jefferson Health shared plans to lay off around 1% of its 65,000-person workforce, or approximately 650 employees. The Philadelphia-based health system did not detail which roles would be affected

45. West Reading-based Tower Health laid off less than 0.5% of its workforce, including management-level roles. The health system also has vacant positions that will not be filled.

46. DuBois-based Penn Highlands Healthcare laid off 36 positions across two hospitals due to financial issues post-COVID-19. The layoffs affected employees at Penn Highlands Connellsville and Monongahela.-based Penn Highlands Mon Valley. Of the layoffs, 26 were nonclinical roles.

47. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare reduced its workforce and enact other cost-cutting measures, citing the industry’s challenging economic conditions. The layoffs affect 315 employees, or 1.5% of the workforce, across the organization — including senior executive leadership.

48. Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health announced the closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, Pa. Employees were alerted to the shutdowns via an April 21 email from parent company Prospect Medical Holdings. The shutdown will result in lay offs of more than 2,600 employees.

49. Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Health Network laid off about 100 workers to align outpatient staffing with community needs.

Ohio

50. Cleveland-based MetroHealth laid off 125 employees as part of a broader stabilization effort. The cuts primarily affect administrative roles, including entry-level hires and senior leaders. The layoffs will not affect patient care, MetroHealth said. It is also pausing hiring for non-clinical roles and freezing spending on non-essential travel.

51. East Ohio Regional Hospital cut jobs and closed its pharmacy, long-term care and ER services.

52. Warren-based Insight Hospital and Medical Center Trumbull eliminated jobs as part of a strategic realignment.

53. Cleveland Clinic cut 114 nonclinical administrative roles, both filled and vacant.

Oregon

54. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland (Ore.) laid off 310 employees. Affected positions at the critical care hospital include CEO, marketing chief, clinical chief, dialysis nurse manager, pharmacy director, nursing director and human resources director.

55. John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital District laid off nine employees — including five mid-level leadership positions. The layoffs also affected four clinical staff members.

56. Portland-based Legacy Health shared plans for multiple service changes and clinic closures. These include closing Legacy Devers Eye Institute at Emanuel Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9; ending the outpatient neuro-rehabilitation program at Emanuel next year; and closing Legacy Salmon Creek Pain Clinic in Vancouver, Wash., on March 20. Legacy did not have further comment for Becker’s on the employees affected by these and other service or clinic changes.

South Dakota

57. Ninety employees were laid off in the closure of Select Specialty Hospital–South Dakota, part of Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Specialty Hospital. Tennessee

Tennessee

58. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shared plans to cut about 161 jobs — roughly 1% of its 12,000-person workforce — as part of the organization’s realignment plan. Eighty affected employees are expected to find new roles within Methodist Le Bonheur, and those who do not will be offered severance pay and career transition support.

59. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to laid off up to 650 employees to help cut operating costs by more than $300 million amid anticipated reductions to Medicaid reimbursement and government-sponsored medical research in June.

Texas

60. Envision Healthcare and its affiliates laid off 120 employees who provide services at Baptist Health System in San Antonio.

55. Christus Health filed a WARN notice for 479 job cuts at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center in San Antonio.

56. Galveston County Health District laid off 48 workers across its clinics and departments.

Vermont

57. Burlington-based The University of Vermont Health Network eliminated 146 vacant and full-time roles and paused performance-based pay for leaders for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Of the 146 roles, 77 were filled — resulting in 68 staff and nine leader-level layoffs, primarily affecting shared services team members.

Washington

58. Renton-based Providence shared plans to eliminate 296 roles across Renton-based Providence Swedish and 150 roles across Providence Oregon in November. At Providence Swedish, the cuts include non-represented caregivers, union positions and open roles that will remain unfilled. At Providence Oregon, affected areas include acute care ministries, Providence Medical Group and Providence Health Plan, with most of the affected roles being nonclinical. Earlier in the year, Providence shared plans to permanently close four occupational medicine and workplace health clinics in Portland., affecting 43 employees.

59. Vancouver-based PeaceHealth reduced its workforce by 2.5% through a combination of select caregiver role eliminations, the closure of some open positions and other organizational adjustments. A majority of affected positions are nonclinical and administrative shared services roles. PeaceHealth also laid off 18 employees from its medical group in a restructuring. The system said affected workers will receive comprehensive transitional support.

60. Overlake Medical Center and Clinics, a nonprofit health system based in Bellevue, Wash., cut 55 positions as part of broader changes aimed at addressing long-term financial stability. The layoffs, effective in November, cover all areas of the hospital and clinics.

61. Seattle Children’s Hospital shared plans to lay off 154 employees and eliminate 350 open positions. The layoffs affect 133 administrative roles, 15 workers who have regular contact with patients but don’t provide care, and six care providers.

62. Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health eliminated 24 positions in its virtual care services department, according to a WARN notice filed Sept. 9, 2025.

63. King County Superior Court denied a labor union’s request to halt layoffs and clinic closures at Renton, Wash.-based Valley Medical Center. The 321-bed acute care hospital laid off 101 employees in March 2025, followed by more workforce and service cuts in May.

64. Tacoma.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health eliminated more than 100 jobs in virtual care services, according to a WARN notice.

Washington D.C.

65. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., laid off 70 staff members in nonclinical positions, primarily affecting those in leadership and administrative support roles. The decision came after implementing other cost-saving measures, including reducing overtime for nonclinical roles and halting discretionary spending.

66. Seattle-based UW Medicine Center for Behavioral Health and Learning at UW Medical Center-Northwest shared plans to lay off 32 employees.

67. United Medical Center closed April 15 and laid off 485 employees, including nurses, physicians, and administrative staff.

Wisconsin

68. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health reduced its staff by seven certified nursing assistant roles in areas the system has implemented care delivery changes, the system said. The affected CNAs work at Aspirus Iron River (Mich.) Hospital, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

Wyoming 69. Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare shared plans to end oncology services and close its internal medicine clinic in Cody. The oncology closure will result in seven layoffs, though infusion services will continue at the hospital.