Scripps Health opens new outpatient center — 5 facts

San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health opened a new outpatient health center in Oceanside, Calif., according to an Oct. 19 report from The Coast News. Here are five things to know:

1. The 85,915 square-foot center is the largest in North County.

2. The center offers an array of services including primary care, oncology, cardiology and ophthalmology.

3. The three-floor center has 93 exam rooms, 12 procedure rooms, 12 cancer treatment bays, four operating rooms and two gastroenterology suites.

4. The center incorporates solar power arrays and other design features to save energy.

5. The staff includes 48 physicians across 40 specialties.

"We are excited to open this comprehensive outpatient medical center, which offers a new option to people living in communities throughout the North County region to access high-quality outpatient care in an easily accessible and convenient location," Richard Walker, MD, president and CEO of Scripps Clinic, said in the report.

