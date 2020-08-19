New York hospital readies to open $272M outpatient center

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is putting the finishing touches on its $272 million outpatient center as it readies to open, Westfair Communications reports.

The hospital broke ground on the nine-story, 252,000-square-foot outpatient center in April 2019.

The outpatient center houses outpatient rooms, endoscopy suites and seven physician practices.

White Plains Hospital has renovated or added approximately 475,000 square feet of its total footprint since 2015.

By the end of construction the pavilion will have added some 441 new jobs.

