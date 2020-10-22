New surgery center shell to offer physician investment opportunities

Physicians will have the opportunity to invest in Desert Harbor Medical Commons, a two-story building expected to open next year in Peoria, Ariz., according to Kristina Cutillo, a commercial real estate associate at Cushman & Wakefield.

Designed to suit surgery centers, the building will have 44,000 square feet of shell space available in the fourth quarter of 2021. The building will be outfitted with gurney-sized elevators and a backup generator pad.

Physicians can lease and/or invest in the building alongside real estate developer Irgens, which also worked on CIgna's built-to-suit project across the street. Irgens expects to begin construction by the second quarter of 2021.

