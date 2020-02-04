Ohio medical center plans $95M project with offices, outpatient surgery

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus plans to build a $95 million campus in a 330-acre mixed-use development near New Albany, Ohio, according to Columbus Business First.

Three highlights:

1. The first phase of Wexner Medical Center's 5,000-square-foot campus is slated to open in the summer of 2021. The campus is expected to include medical offices and an outpatient surgery center.

2. Target, Hobby Lobby and Great Clips are among the businesses expected to open in the development, which has been named Hamilton Quarter.

3. Developers strategically selected tenants "that will be great additions to the project while bringing retail amenities, services and experiences to the community," said Eric Leibowitz, vice president of development and leasing for Casto, a firm involved with the project.

