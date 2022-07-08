Most expensive ASC projects of Q2

Here are the five most expensive ASC projects covered by Becker's in the second quarter of 2022, totaling $1.7 billion:

1. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital, orthopedic ASC, assisted living facility, welcome center and parking garage.

2. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.

3. Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., is expanding its ambulatory surgery offerings with a $400 million patient tower and medical office building.

4. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine plans to build a 120,000-square-foot, $100 million outpatient facility on the city's South Side.

5. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion with an ophthalmology ASC.





