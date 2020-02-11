4 insights into millennial, Gen Z nurses

Millennial and Generation Z nurses view relationships, communication and the ability to advance professionally as some of the most important factors for a good work environment, according to a survey commissioned by HCA Healthcare.

The Center for Generational Kinetics, on behalf of HCA, surveyed 1,000 millennial nurses (born between 1981 and 1996) and 250 Gen Z nurses (born after 1996) to determine the motivations behind their careers.

What you should know:

1. Forty-four percent of respondents said team and managerial relationships were the top factors behind a positive work environment.

2. Forty-two percent of nurses said communication and the ability to make clinical decisions were important factors in a positive work environment.

3. Forty-three percent of respondents thought the ability to grow professionally through career advancement was also a factor affecting the work environment.

4. Concerning feeling supported, nurses identified the following as important:

Having a flexible work schedule: 49 percent

Having a clear pathway to share ideas or concerns: 47 percent

Having a clear idea how to advance their career: 46 percent

Having career advancement training: 36 percent

