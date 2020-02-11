21 more insights on the healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America

The 2020 edition of WalletHub's annual ranking of the healthiest cities in America was released Feb. 10.

The firm compared more than 170 U.S. cities across 43 performance indicators to determine its ranking of the healthiest cities.

The five cities with the lowest medical visit costs:

1. Laredo, Texas

2. Jacksonville, Fla.

3. Memphis, Tenn.

4. Knoxville, Tenn.

5. Plano, Texas

The six cities with the highest medical visit costs (tied):

T-1. Providence, R.I.

T-1. Fargo, N.D.

T-1. Milwaukee

T-1. Tacoma, Wash.

T-1. Anchorage, Alaska

T-1. Boston

The five cities with the highest number of physically active adults:

1. Seattle

2. Irvine, Calif.

3. Fremont, Calif.

4. Huntington Beach, Calif.

5. San Francisco

The five cities with the lowest number of physically active adults:

1. Laredo, Texas

2. Newark, N.J.

3. Hialeah, Fla.

4. Brownsville, Texas

5. Detroit

More articles on surgery centers:

Iowa hospital opens $8.4M surgery center — 3 insights

7 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

SurgCenter Development wraps up $2.5M ASC in Indiana

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.