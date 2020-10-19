Michigan health system building $8M surgery center

Lansing, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care is expanding its Mount Clemens campus by developing an $8 million outpatient surgery center, Macomb Daily reports.

The surgery center will be built in a three-story, 60,000-square-foot building across the street from the hospital.

McLaren Health plans to move its elective surgical load into the surgery center once complete.

The health system expects to open the surgery center in late 2021 or early 2022.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.