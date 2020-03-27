Maine hospital closes surgery center, furloughs portion of staff

Portland, Maine-based InterMed furloughed more than a third of its staff and temporarily closed its surgery center and audiology and physical therapy departments, the Portland Press Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital stopped providing nonessential healthcare March 26, which has driven down revenues.

2. InterMed has roughly 850 employees, and about 33 percent will be furloughed. The hospital recommended furloughed employees file for unemployment benefits.

3. InterMed administrators said they planned to rehire the employees as soon as it was "safe."

4. Seventy physicians and InterMed's CEO Dan McCormack agreed to work without pay during the outbreak.

