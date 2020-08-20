Illinois orthopedic group gets approval for $15.5M surgical facility

Bourbonnais village officials passed an ordinance approving Frankfort, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' plan to develop a $15.5 million surgical facility in their village, the Daily Journal reports.

Oak plans to break ground on its 43,700-square-foot medical campus this fall, with a January 2022 completion date envisioned.

The development will be two stories, with the second floor housing an ASC with three operating rooms designed for total joint replacements.

The village approved $750,000 in tax benefits for Oak, with the practice expected to pay the money back through its annual property taxes.

