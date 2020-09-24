Illinois hospital seeks approval for $20M outpatient-focused addition to campus

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare is seeking approval to build a two-story, $20 million addition to its campus in Edwardsville, Ill., The Telegraph reports.

The addition will be 50,000 square feet. It will feature several outpatient services including an imaging center, an urgent care, laboratory services and outpatient rehabilitation therapies, among others.

The addition will eventually house 20 providers.

The project has not yet been approved by the state. Anderson plans to submit a certificate-of-need application in the first quarter of 2021. If approved, Anderson plans to break ground on the development by the summer of 2021.

