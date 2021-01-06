Florida surgery center moves to new space

Destin (Fla.) Surgery Center moved to a new location Jan. 5, NWF Daily News reports.

Center physicians perform ENT, general surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and spine services.

The physician-owned center was previously accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. It's unclear if the new facility has been accredited yet.

The center is affiliated with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and Wesley Battiste is the center's administrator.

