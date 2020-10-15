Florida hospital opens $19M outpatient medical facility

Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart opened a $19 million outpatient medical facility Oct. 12, with six operating rooms for outpatient surgery, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

The facility also offers diagnostic imaging, a dermatology center and a 3D mammography center.

Ascension Sacred Heart held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 14.



Dawn Rudolph, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola's president, said the outpatient center contributes to the health system's vision of opening neighborhood health centers throughout Florida.

The facility was developed in 18 months.

More articles on healthcare:

10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine

Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin implements COVID-19-related visitor restrictions

Pennsylvania health system activates surge plan for mounting COVID-19 cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.