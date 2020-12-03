Eye surgery center planned in Wisconsin

Six ophthalmologists are planning to open a surgery center in West Allis, Wis., according to a Dec. 2 Biz Times report.

The Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center would be housed in an 18,200-square-foot building currently home to The Sleep Wellness Institute, the report said. The surgery center would perform minimally invasive eye procedures and expects to employ about 60 people.

Other specialties, including ENT, may be hired, the report said. Construction is expected to start in January, and the center plans to accept patients at the end of July.

Read more details here.

More articles on healthcare:

CMS finalizes ASC rules for 2021 with 278 ASC-payable additions

5 common issues with allergy documentation in ASCs

Penn State Health, ValueHealth to develop ASC network: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.