CoxHealth breaks ground on pediatric outpatient center 

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth has broken ground on a 133,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center in southwest Missouri that it said will be the largest and most comprehensive in the region, according to a Jan. 9 KSMU Radio report.

The St. Louis Children’s at CoxHealth Specialty Care Center is a collaboration between CoxHealth and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, with support from WashU Medicine. The facility will offer ambulatory surgery, urgent care, pediatric primary and specialty care, imaging, lab, infusion, therapy, sleep studies and pharmacy services.

Planned specialties include pediatric cardiology, hematology oncology, ophthalmology, surgery and urology.

Nearly one-third of pediatric patients in the region leave the area for specialized care, and that the new center will help families avoid travel or delays in treatment. The project received a $5 million donation and is scheduled to open in summer 2027, according to the report.