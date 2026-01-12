WVU Medicine opens 15K-square-foot outpatient clinic

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has opened a new outpatient clinic.

The 15,214-square-foot center houses pediatric specialty services including neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, sleep disorders, plastic surgery, trauma and surgery, according to a Jan. 9 news release from WVU Medicine.

The hospital, which opened more than three years ago, has experienced continued demand and growth for pediatric care services.

The new clinic reduces the need for multiple visits by providing a number of specialties in a single location, the release said.