Veterans Affairs developing pair of outpatient clinics

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is developing a pair of new outpatient clinics in Nebraska and in Michigan.

The VA is developing a 72,000-square-foot outpatient clinic in East Lincoln, Neb., The Lincoln Journal Star reports. The clinic will cost $23.9 million and will replace a clinic in a VA hospital. The clinic will provide primary care, mental health, telehealth, specialty care, laboratory, physical therapy, prosthetics and pharmacy services. Officials expect the clinic will open in 2021.

The VA is also developing a medical office building in Saginaw, Mich., local radio station WSGW reports. The Saginaw clinic will be more than 19,000 square feet and will provide vision and hearing services to veterans. The clinic will handle overflow from another location.

More articles on surgery centers:

Orthopedic spine & neurosurgery specialists join New York Rothman Orthopaedics ASC

North Carolina spine surgery center moves to renovated VA clinic

3 spine procedures that cost hundreds less at ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.