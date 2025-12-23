Nemours Children’s Health opens 20K-square-foot outpatient unit

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Nemours Children’s Health opened the Moseley Foundation Institute Outpatient Services and Day Hospital.

The outpatient unit is the second phase of the institute, which is located in Wilmington, Del., according to a Dec. 9 news release from Nemours Children’s Health. 

The more than 20,000-square-foot outpatient center is more than five times the previous outpatient unit. 

Phase 1 of the project, which opened in March, was a 24-bed inpatient unit.

The institute was established in March 2023 with a $78 million gift from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation, the release said. 

RCM trend report: How leaders can protect revenue + adapt to disruption

Recommended Live Webinar on Feb 19, 2026 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in New ASC Development

Advertisement