ASC in the works at Tennessee health park

The state of Tennessee has approved the certificate of need application for an ASC at the Tennova Health Park in West Knoxville, Tenn., according to ABC affiliate 10News.

The development is a joint venture between Tennova, University of Tennessee Medical Center and Reliant. The development includes a freestanding emergency room, a behavioral hospital and the newly approved Middlebrook Ambulatory Surgery Center. Tennova also has a rehabilitation hospital and other projects in the works.

