New York hospital's shelved ASC project could come back to life — 4 insights

The Clifton Park (N.Y.) Planning Board granted Clifton Park-based Ellis Medical Center an additional year to act on a project the hospital previously canceled, The Daily Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. The board approved the site plan for a 62,000-square-foot addition to Ellis Medical Center. Ellis was going to build an ASC in the addition.

2. The hospital stopped development of the center in September, notifying the state's health department of their intent to cancel the project.

3. However, the medical center recently sought out and received approval to extend the city planning board's approval of its initial site plan for another year.

4. While the project will not advance this year, Ellis will not have to seek out additional approvals for its site plan for another year.

