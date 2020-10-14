Arizona surgery center seeks approval for improvement project

Surprise, Ariz.-based Innovative Surgery Center is seeking approval from the city government for an improvement project, the Sunrise Independent reports.

The surgery center specializes in pain management and is staffed by Wendi Lundquist, DO, who specializes in regenerative medicine, and Arlene Lazaro, DO, who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Dr. Lundquist sees patients at two locations in Surprise and Litchfield Park, Ariz.

The Sunrise Independent didn't specify what the project entailed.

Note: Becker's reached out to the surgery center for additional project details. This story will be updated if we hear back.

