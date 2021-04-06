7 ASC moves in Arizona

From Walmart Express conversions to robotic surgery, here are seven ASC moves in Arizona in the past month:

1. A former Walmart Express in Gilbert is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility, according to MCR Companies, a real estate investment and development firm.

2. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a $23.6 million transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm, according to a Feb. 22 release.

3. Gilbert-based Pain Experts of Arizona opened a second location in Goodyear, the practice reported March 9.

4. Scottsdale-based investor Healthcare Trust of America purchased Durham, N.C.-based Duke Medical Plaza for more than $16 million, Triangle Business Journal reported March 29.

5. Gilbert-based Comprehensive Integrated Care's 16,000-square-foot ASC is now operational.

6. Spine surgeons at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear are now offering robotic surgery with Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS system, the Daily Independent reported March 3.

7. Phoenix-based The CORE Institute has relocated its Gilbert center to a new facility with 20,000 square feet of extra space, Community Impact Newspaper reported March 17.

