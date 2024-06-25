6 physician groups opening ASCs

Here are six physician groups that have opened or announced plans to develop ASCs, as reported by Becker's since March 22:

1. Two Connecticut dentists filed a certificate of need application to open six ASCs in the state. A draft timeline states the dentists would open one center each quarter beginning during the first quarter of 2025.

2. Panoramic Health opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.

3. Direct care provider group Smith Medical opened the Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver in Littleton, Colo.

4. The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania opened Slate Hill Surgery Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

5. The Hayden (Idaho) Surgery Center, which is staffed by a team of five physicians, began its phased opening process.

6. Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedics is planning a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and ASC.