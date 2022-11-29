5 new single-specialty ASCs in November

Here are five newly opened or announced single-specialty ASCs reported on by Becker's since Nov. 2:

Chesterton, Ind.-based Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare completed a 4,600-square-foot expansion to its orthopedic and neurospine ASC. The space has a new operating room, more sterilization space and private recovery rooms.

Mississippi Retina and Associates and Jackson Eye Associates, the largest ophthalmology practice in Mississippi, both plan to open ophthalmology ASCs in January 2024.

Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in its Vineland, N.J., campus's medical office building. Procedures that used to be performed in the hospital's colonoscopy suite, including outpatient upper endoscopies and colonoscopies, will now be performed at the outpatient setting.

Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) is fundraising to build a $14 million digestive health center with six procedure rooms and medical office space for two new GI physicians, which would double the hospital's capacity.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst, Ohio, that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC. The ASC will include five operating rooms and one procedure room, with capacity to perform 800 joint replacements per year.





