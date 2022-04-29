5 new joint-venture ASCs

Five joint-venture surgery centers have been recently opened or announced, including one in a new Michigan outpatient campus.

Five joint-venture ASC updates:

1. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is opening a 140,000-square-foot outpatient campus with a joint-venture ASC in Livonia, Mich.

2. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is a joint venture between the health system and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International. About 70 physicians are expected to serve patients in the 16,000-square-foot ASC.

3. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas. The 43,000-square-foot Jackson Medical Plaza will house the McAllen Endoscopy Center, a joint venture between physicians and HCA Healthcare, as well as gastroenterology practice Texas Digestive Specialists.

4. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus. The new facility, Medical City Surgery Center Alliance, is 18,630 square feet, according to a March 30 news release shared with Becker's. The center is operated in collaboration with 17 physician partners and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo. The Cardiovascular Institute of Amarillo will be the only outpatient center in the area dedicated solely to cardiovascular procedures.